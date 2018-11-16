Black Man Who Was Beat Unconscious By Arizona Police Files $1.97 Million Lawsuit

Five officers who savagely beat a Black man in the lobby of an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona in May have not been charged with a crime. However, the lawyers for 35-year-old Robert Johnson have now filed a $1.97 million lawsuit.

The Associated Press reports that the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, is against Mesa, Arizona, and the city has 180 days to respond or settle the case. Attorney Benjamin Taylor said, “We are planning to seek justice for Mr. Johnson.”

On May 23, Johnson was in the lobby of an apartment complex, along with Erick Reyes. According to reports, Reyes was trying to enter the apartment complex where his ex-girlfriend lived. The ex called 911 and said he was attempting to “break in” to her home. When police arrived, they told Reyes to sit down, which he did.

According to AZ Central, the officers claim, “An officer approached Johnson in the video and patted him down to ensure that he was not armed. When other officers arrived, after the pat-down, they commanded Johnson to sit down but he refused — and that’s when they punched him repeatedly.”

The Associated Press reported on August 27, “After reviewing hours of video, Scottsdale police said in a statement that investigators determined ‘the use of force was legally authorized and justified’ under state law.” Originally, Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering. A month later, charges were dropped against him.

The officers made no mention of assaulting Johnson until surveillance footage leaked. See below:

URGENT: These @MesaPD Officers need to be arrested & charged immediately. 33 year old Robert Johnson was not just unarmed & non-violent, he never committed a crime. They literally gave him a ticket after knocking him out. And never mentioned the assault. This video busted them pic.twitter.com/RlmcQN6t8y — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 6, 2018

We hope Robert Johnson receives justice.

