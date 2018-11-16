Ce-Ce Winans headlines Detroit Tree Lighting

Detroit native, Ce-Ce Winans will grace the Motor City with her presence and bringing a little cheer as she headlines the Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting this coming Friday, November 16th at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit. The Grammy Award Winner will be displaying her new Christmas CD entitled “Something’s Happened: A Christmas Album”, written and produced by her son, Alvin Love III.

Winning two Grammy Awards for her last project “Let Them Fall in Love”, the mother-son dynamic duo is taking the gospel music industry by storm. While creating her last project, she learned that trusting her son’s decisions, intuition, and him knowing her voice better than anyone certainly paid off. “I am Godly proud of the creativity that my son Alvin brought to the table with this project in mind. We wanted to create a Christmas Album that the world could listen too, relate and experience the real meaning of Christmas which is Jesus Christ. The melodic harmony and music is what moves the people, but the words is what ministers and captivates the heart. The song “Somethings Happened “is a magical song that reminds us that something amazing happened when Jesus was born, it makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside says, Winans. It’s one of five songs written by her son Alvin.

Winans credits her success to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and gives God all the glory for her God-given gift of music. Some of her musical inspirations are some of her high school friends and peers such as The Clarks Sisters, Fred Hammond, The Hawkins Singers, and Andre Crouch just to name a few. Her parents, David and Delores Winans along with her brothers, The Winans and Be-Be Winans whom she began her duo career with have been her biggest inspiration and support. “My parents taught us the importance of living a life that is pleasing unto God and to give thanks in everything. My fondest memory doing Christmas was singing and doing Christmas concerts with my siblings at local auditoriums in Detroit which prepared me for moments such as this. Our family has also been a musical family who loved to sing and share our love for Jesus Christ with everyone”, says Winans.

Winans, being born and raised in the City of Detroit, now headlining one of the most amazing events doing the holiday, Detroit is in for a good treat. “I count it an honor to be asked to perform at the Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting on this upcoming Friday. I’m blessed to have the chance to present good gospel musical that never gets old in my hometown where gospel music has such a rich history. I am so happy that I will be able to hare this experience with family and friends”, says Winans.

This year’s event is sponsored by Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy and is free to the public from 5 pm – 12 am-midnight. There will be live music and entertainment at Bacon Park in Campus Martius.

Mrs. Winans is married to the love of her live Alvin Love II and is the mother to her beautiful daughter and son, Ashley and Alvin III.

