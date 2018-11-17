Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson

Kanye West reportedly donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, the 26-year-old security guard who was stopping a mass shooter but was fatally shot by a white police officer.

TMZ reports, “West donated $150,000 to Roberson’s family Friday, the goal originally placed on a GoFundMe account for Roberson’s family was $10,000.” TMZ also stated West “wanted to do whatever he could to lessen the burden on his family.”

On November 11, 2018, security guard Jemel Roberson was stopping a mass shooter at Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Robbins, Illinois. When police arrived, the shot and killed the 26-year-old, even though he reportedly had a hat and shirt that had security on it.

“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,’” witness Adam Harris told WGN-TV. “Everybody was screaming out, ‘Security!’ He was a security guard. And they still did their job, and saw a Black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”

Lee Merritt, who is representing the family, told Don Lemon on CNN Wednesday night, “We expect [law enforcement] to come into a situation and assess, and take in all the facts before escalating to deadly force.”

Roberson was working extra security guard shifts to buy holiday gifts for his nine-month-old son and his son’s mother who is reportedly pregnant, according to CNN.

Condolences go out to Jemel Roberson’s friends and family. We hope they receive justice.

