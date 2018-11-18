Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad

Macy’s came under fire on social media by Twitter users who were appalled that images in the department store’s holiday ad are missing Black dads in a traditional family setting.

SEE ALSO: 72 Percent Of Black Kids Raised By Single Parent, 25% Overall In U.S.

“So I’m just trying to understand this advertisement Macy’s has…. So they make the black woman a single mother, and the black man gay AND in an IR relationship. Meanwhile BOTH white families are traditionally structured…THROW THEE ENTIRE AD AWAY #Macys #Foh #NegativeStereotype,” one Twitter user posted on Saturday.

It’s unclear whether Macy’s has more than these four family images in its holiday ad campaign. However, these pictures touched a sore spot for many.

Can anyone detect whats wrong w/this Macy's ad? In a World where Magic of Subliminal Messages impact our Conscious w/out havng to go through the Subconscious for permission to enter. Making Subliminal Messages more effective than direct blunt messages 'to help create reality!!!!* pic.twitter.com/J7zfCDercU — Si'rus (Sir) Masters (@SirusMasters) November 18, 2018

Macy's holiday ad. Apparently black men aren't capable of raising happy families. pic.twitter.com/6yWPJ7ixg8 — Cali Chulo (@Cali_Chulo) November 18, 2018

So a black two parent household is not the norm according to this ad, huh? The black father gets snubbed every time! Hey marketing people at Macy’s there are black people married with children and successful not everyone is a single parent as shown by this ad!! Do better research — Felisa McCray (@felisa_mc) November 18, 2018

While scores of Black dads are not married to the mother of their child, that doesn’t mean that they are uninvolved their child’s life.

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives—from talking to their kids to helping them with homework—according to a 2013 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

Most Black fathers live with their sons and daughters, the book “All In” by Josh Levs noted. About 2.5 million Black fathers live with their children, while approximately 1.7 million of them don’t live under the same roof with their kids. Many of these fathers don’t marry the mother of their children, but that doesn’t make them absentee fathers, as New York Time’s Charles Blow underscored.

Still, not everyone was angry with Macy’s ad.

“People are more concerned about the portrayal of black single mothers then actual black single mothers. The only way Macy’s could releases that ad and not get any backlash is because being a black single mom is the norm. But I don’t see anyone trying to change that,” posted a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Tears4Clowns.

Another Twitter user simply called the backlash “fake outrage.”

This fake outrage is hilarious! So single black moms don’t deserve representation? Y’all looking to a Macy’s ad for the validation of a black family 😂 — Deanwaslike (@deanacree) November 18, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson

‘Forever My Lady’: One Of The Most Iconic R&B Slow Jams Was Written For Kim Porter

Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad was originally published on newsone.com