With President Donald Trump making people like Brett Kavanaugh a Supreme Court Justice, many rights are at risk, including a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. While access to abortions and even contraception have been severely chipped away over for the past couple years, this latest bill is downright terrifying.
According to radio station WOSU, Ohio Republicans are pushing the “Heartbeat Bill,” which “would allow criminal charges against both doctors and pregnant women seeking abortions. It would characterize an ‘unborn human’ as a person under Ohio’s criminal code, meaning abortions could be punishable by life in prison or even the death penalty.”
Jaime Miracle with NARAL Pro Choice Ohio explained, “This could criminalize women who have miscarriages that might seem suspicious to somebody or could criminalize in-vitro fertilization procedures that might end up with an embryo.” There would be no exceptions — not even rape, incest, or danger to a woman’s life. In addition, ThinkProgress reports, “In 2016, Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) signed a 20-week abortion ban into law, but vetoed the heartbeat bill. Kasich has vowed to do the same again should this bill pass, but state lawmakers may have enough votes to overturn his veto.”
The bill, HB 565, which was introduced in March, is not likely to pass this year, but you never know what is “likely” to happen under this administration. Clearly, many Republicans want to ban abortion and have complete control over women’s reproductive health.
Abortion was made legal nationwide in 1973 with the “Roe v. Wade” decision.
Anti-Abortion Bill Could Give The Death Penalty As Punishment was originally published on newsone.com