NRA Told Doctors To ‘Stay In Their Lane’ On Guns And Now There’s A Shooting At Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital in Chicago was in the middle of a deadly shooting on Monday. Ironically, it was the doctors told to “stay in their lane” by the despicable NRA who were enduring the shooting.

After the countless mass shootings happening on a seemingly weekly basis, the Annals of Internal Medicine published a report titled “Reducing Firearm Injuries and Deaths in the United States: A Position Paper From the American College of Physicians.” The powerful report stated, “Firearm violence continues to be a public health crisis in the United States that requires the nation’s immediate attention. The ACP is concerned about not only the alarming number of mass shootings in the United States but also the daily toll of firearm violence in neighborhoods, homes, workplaces, and public and private places across the country.”

However, the NRA was so offended by the report from doctors who save lives every day that it had the gall to tell medical professionals to “stay in their lane.” A tweet from its hateful twitter account read, “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.”

Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves. https://t.co/oCR3uiLtS7 — NRA (@NRA) November 7, 2018

Sadly, less than two weeks later and after attacking the medical community, a shooting broke out at Mercy Hospital. Details were still coming out but, according to ABC News, at least four people were shot and at least two were dead, including the gunman.

“One of the women, who was shot in the parking lot, was a doctor at Mercy Hospital reporting to work, and was shot by her former fiance,” ABC News also reported. Shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time.

Listen to an eyewitness account below:

"I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground": A man who was waiting for results in Chicago's Mercy Hospital describes seeing the active shooter there pic.twitter.com/79GCK88vG4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018

Clearly, the NRA needs to stay in its own lane and maybe go back to marksmanship, which was how the NRA originally started, and not trying to arm as many people as possible.

