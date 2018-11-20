Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An ‘Extravagant’ Funeral For Kim Porter

Details of Kim Porter‘s funeral were trickling out just days after the model and actress was found dead in her California home. The 47-year-old mother of four died on Thursday after reportedly suffering from flu-like symptoms that may have stemmed from pneumonia.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who said he and Porter were “soulmates,” has reportedly pulled out all the stops for her grand homegoing, which was expected to be held in her native Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday, according to TMZ. As such, Bishop T.D. Jakes was reportedly going to “conduct the service.”

But that was only the beginning of the planned “extravagant ceremony,” including the possibility of a horse-drawn carriage pulling Porter’s casket, TMZ reported. Porter’s mother was reportedly buried in Columbus.

As details for the funeral got sorted, out, it was still unclear how exactly Porter died. An autopsy performed over the weekend did not reveal any certain cause of death, according to a report from USA TODAY.

“The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests,” Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County office of the medical examiner-coroner, told USA TODAY on Monday. An official determination for what caused Porter to die “may take weeks.”

BET News seemed to attribute Porter’s death to the flu, but most of the online reports were hinged on speculation instead of fact in a case that has captured the attention of both ardent and casual fans of the mother of four.

Members of Porter’s family offered a glimpse into what happened in the days before her death.

“She told me she felt better and that the doctor had been to her house and he gave her an antibiotic,” Porter’s grandmother Lila Mae Star reportedly said Saturday while recalling a conversation with her granddaughter on Wednesday.

Her oldest son, Quincy, described himself in part as “broken.”

Porter’s death sent shock waves across social media and especially resonated with fans of Diddy, who had a romantic relationship with Porter. The two had three biological children together, with Diddy raising Quincy with Porter.

Diddy posted a message about Porter to his Instagram account, writing, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates.”

