Election Schedule For Two Statewide Runoff Races

There are two statewide races on the Dec. 4 runoff ballot each with a tight voting schedule — and anyone asking for an absentee ballot by mail will need to return it quickly, by Dec. 4.

First on the ballot is the runoff for Secretary of State between Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger.

The other is a runoff for the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates some utilities, like Georgia Power, between incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat challenger Lindy Miller.

Fulton is opening 15 early voting locations from Monday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 30. (Absentee application)

DeKalb is opening three early voting locations from Monday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 30. (Absentee application)

Gwinnett is opening one early voting location from Monday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 30. (Absentee application)

Cobb is opening six early voting locations from Monday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 30. (Absentee application)

For other counties, try the state’s website. If it’s not there, you have to Google or call your county for that information.

For an absentee application, you can contact your county or go to the state’s My Voter Page.

If you asked for an absentee ballot in the general election and are 65 or older or have a physical disability, you may already be signed up to receive an absentee ballot in the runoff. There’s a check box on the absentee ballot application to request that service.

Anyone can check the status of an absentee ballot via the secretary of state’s My Voter Page.

