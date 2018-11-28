Blake Griffin leads Pistons past Knicks, third win in row

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons (11-7) won their third game in a row, 115-108, over the New York Knicks Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

All-star power forward led the way with 30 points, with Reggie Jackson and Stanley Johnson each chipping in 21 points.

They Knicks (7-15) had won three in a row of their own, over Boston, New Orleans, and Memphis. Rookie Allonzo Trier led them in scoring with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. was welcomed back to Michigan, he had 19 points.

Griffin scored 13 points in the third quarter, but the Knicks, led by Allonzo Trier’s 24 points, kept hanging around. New York cut the deficit to six before Johnson’s 3-pointer and Bruce Brown’s dunk gave Detroit an 81-70 lead after three.

The Pistons looked to pull away from the Knicks in the fourth, up 104-88 with 4:46 remaining, but New York continued to hang around, cutting the deficit to eight with just over three minutes to go. They cut it to seven with under a minute to go, but the Jackson and Johnson hit crucial free throws to seal the win.

Three post players fouled out for the Knicks – Noah Vonleh, Mitchell Robinson, and Mario Hezonja. Andre Drummond had foul trouble of his own in the first half and only scored six points with 14 rebounds.

The Pistons welcome the Bulls on Thursday and and the world champion Warriors on Saturday night.

