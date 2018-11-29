Secret Santas deliver to children with incarcerated parents

Christmas Day is a couple of weeks away and children all over the world will be able to celebrate Christmas with their parents. Except for those who have parents that are incarcerated.

Currently, there are 200,000 children in Michigan who have at least one parent incarcerated. They deserve to receive presents from Santa Claus on Christmas morning as well, which is what Pure Heart Foundation founder and CEO Sherelle Hogan has dedicated her time doing over the last three years during the holiday season.

Pure Heart offers therapeutic, emotional learning, and embracing experiences for children of incarcerated parents and will hold its 3rdannual Cookies and Milk Toy Drive Saturday, December 22 from 12-3 p.m. at the Right Choice Hall (9157 Gratiot 48213). By way of a Secret Santa system, Hogan plans to serve about 400 children all over the state ages 4-17 in her program this year by making their Christmas list a reality.

“The holidays can be very cheerful for a lot of children, but for the youth we serve, oftentimes they are experiencing emotional distress,” said Hogan, whose parents were in prison from the time she was 6-14-years-old. “Holidays remind these young people about the absence of their parents due to incarceration, so we created this event to make their Christmas wish list come true.”

Instead of receiving their gifts and heading home, Hogan and her team have planned out an entire program for the children to spend time with their Secret Santa. When the youth of Pure Heart enter the building, they will exchange a thank you card with their Secret Santa. They will also eat breakfast with their Secret Santa, make a customized tree ornament, take photos with Santa Claus, and have their face painted.

“Having the children engage with their Secret Santa will show them that people in the community actually care about them,” said Hogan. “People recognize the challenges and barriers of our children of incarcerated parents and it allows the children to see that life isn’t always hard. The faces of the children tells it all. Those gifts might be the only gifts they open all Christmas.”

“Although Christmas is only one day, a child remembers who showed up for them. It means a lot to them to write something down that they want on a list and actually get it.”

Through the Pure Heart Foundation, Hogan offers her 4,000 students counseling, tutoring, mental wellness sessions, after school programs, scholarships, Christmas giveaways, trips to the Pistons game and more, helping to fill the gap of absent parents and to make sure the they do not end up in the prison system too.

Hogan said she took a look at her students wish lists and many were requesting beds, coats, and other everyday necessities that should not require Christmas time to roll around in order to receive.

“I feel it’s an obligation as a non-profit serving this population to exceed their expectations and give them the sense of being able to be a child,” Hogan said. “Sometimes, things are hard for them, they aren’t rewarded, and don’t have the opportunity to live as a kid. This allows them to get things they really, really want, but can’t ask for at home.”

The Pure Heart Foundation is still looking for people in the community to adopt one of its students for Christmas. Hogan can be reached by phone at 586-690-1431, online at www.pureheartcares.org or through Pay Pal, or Square Cash. Learning toys and gift cards are two item Hogan said she is requesting the most for her children.

The Pure Heart Foundation currently operates on Detroit’s east side on Gratiot and McNichols, but has a Christmas list of its own, wanting to open a school and community center in the near future to implement emotional learning back into the school system.

