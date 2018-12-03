Tickets Now on Sale for 2019 AutoGlow Presented by Ford Motor Company

Tickets are now on sale for AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Company. The gala event on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit benefits the vulnerable children and families served by The Children’s Center.

AutoGlow is hosted by Lisa and Bill Ford and Kathy and Jim Hackett who invite guests to “Dream Big”.Ford Motor Company returns as the 2019 AutoGlow Presenting Sponsor, building upon more than 89 years of continuous support for The Children’s Center and its services to families.

Considered the premier party of the evening, AutoGlow, sponsored by Ford Motor Company, has raised nearly $6 million net for The Children’s Center. This year’s theme, “Dream Big,” underscores that The Children’s Center rebuilds hope for children who struggle with almost unimaginable difficulties and circumstances. Through their evidence-based care, The Children’s Center treats the whole child, helping them dream again and see a brighter future.

At AutoGlow, guests are treated to a dreamy evening from beginning to end. The culinary talents of Ford Field’s Levy Restaurants are on display and available for guests to enjoy from the pre-event reception, to the strolling dinner service, desserts and full bar service. Revelers enjoy live music and dancing, followed by a late-night menu.

For those looking to design a dream getaway, the evening’s raffle features travel vouchers for air travel, made possible by sponsor Delta Air Lines. There are several drawings throughout the night and raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Details will be at www.thechildrenscenter.com/autoglow.

AutoGlow runs from 4:30 p.m. to Midnight on Jan. 18, 2019. Included with every AutoGlow ticket is access to the pre-event reception, the main celebration, complimentary valet parking, and private transportation service between AutoGlow at Ford Field and NAIAS Charity Preview at Cobo Center.

AutoGlow tickets are $275 each when purchased by Dec. 14, 2018, and $325 after that date. For AutoGlow tickets and sponsorship information, please visitwww.thechildrenscenter.com/autoglow

or call The Children’s Center at (313) 262-1085.

