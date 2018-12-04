Fifth Third Foundation Announces 2018 Strengthening Our Communities Fund Awards

The Fifth Third Foundation has announced its 2018 Strengthening Our Communities Fund grant recipients for Georgia – Hosea Helps, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Project Inc.

Awards from the fund, now in its second year, benefit designated nonprofit programs that support affordable housing, small business development and financial stability for individuals and families. The Strengthening Our Communities Fund is part of Fifth Third Bank’s Community Commitment, which will invest $32 billion in mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending and philanthropy by 2020. Since its inception $5.5 million has been invested through the Strengthening Our Communities Fund.

“The Strengthening Our Community grants are impactful. Regardless of the neighborhood where one lives or works, every community is an ever-evolving, all-encompassing entity, created and established by the people who call those neighborhoods home,” said Heidi Jark, managing director, Fifth Third Foundation. “We are intentional about building communities because we know that, as their members become empowered, their entire surroundings will flourish.”

“We are committed to making community investments that improve lives, strengthen families and build strong communities in Georgia,” said Randy Koporc, president of Fifth Third’s Georgia region. “We believe these grants provide meaningful support to the efforts of these organizations to build and maintain strong, vibrant communities and that provide pathways to opportunity in our community.”

The Georgia recipients of Strengthening Our Communities Fund grants are:

Hosea Helps will receive $25,000 to provide financial empowerment seminars to its participants. While the Women’s Entrepreneurial Opportunity Project, Inc. (WEOP) will be awarded $25,000 to support the Advancing Business Opportunities Ventures & Enterprises initiative, a business program dedicated to helping women grow and accelerate their businesses.

“WEOP is excited to be recognized and receive a grant that supports programs that empowers women to achieve business success,” said Antionette Ball, CEO of WEOP.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta’s $50,000 will be used for its Small Business Start-Up Accelerator Program, its Housing and Community Development Program and to provide programs and services that lead to the financial stability of individuals and families.

“The Urban League and Fifth Third Bank share a common commitment to empowering communities and changing lives through small business development, homeownership, workforce development and financial education. The League is grateful for this generous support that will directly impact the economic mobility of families in our region and allow us to collectively continue our service with dedication and distinction,” said Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

Fifth Third Foundation Announces 2018 Strengthening Our Communities Fund Awards was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

