Central Michigan University: ASST. DIR./ADMISSIONS/METRO DETROIT

ASST. DIR./ADMISSIONS/METRO DETROIT

Responsible for the promotion of Central Michigan University in the United States, with specific concentration in Metro Detroit. Additional areas of assignment include Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York or others as deemed appropriate. Other travel includes covering select college fairs and other admissions-related activities. Required: Bachelor’s degree and one year experience. For a complete list of requirements and to apply on-line please visit www.jobs.cmich.edu.

CMU is an AA/EO institution, providing equal opportunity to all persons, including minorities, females, veterans, and individuals with disabilities (see www.cmich.edu/ocrie).

