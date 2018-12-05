The Man, The Ministry, and his Moment!

December 2nd will never be the same again for Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr. With his family, congregation and friends by his side, the corner of Schaefer Hwy. and West Seven Mile Rd. was dedicated to him in his honor with a street dedication. Bishop J. Drew Sheard Sr., the senior of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God Church of Christ has been their great leader for 30 years.

Bishop Sheard started his pastorate with eight members thirty years ago to over more than three thousand as of today. Bishop Sheard through his preaching and his God-given ability to lead his congregation, GEI COGIC has move from multiply edifice throughout his pastorate due to the growth of the ministry. GEI COGIC sits at the intersection of Seven Mile Rd and (Schaefer) now currently called Bishop J. Drew Sheard Blvd. Bishop Sheard not only leads his congregation, but he is hands on when it comes to the community driven programs at the church. GEI COGIC feeds over fifth-teen thousand residents monthly in partnership with Forgotten Harvest & Gleaners as well as provide resources for families in need.

It is an honor and privilege to designate the corner of Schaefer Hwy. and Seven Mile Rd. as Bishop J. Drew Sheard Blvd. He has positively impacted the lives of people, not only in the community, but the entire city of Detroit, the state of Michigan and the people all over the world, says, Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett.

Bishop Sheard currently serves on a national level as a member of the Presidium of the Church of God in Christ and Jurisdictional Prelate of the Michigan North Central Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction overseeing over 40 churches. Bishop Sheard celebrated thirty years in ministry this past November and is still on the move to bigger and better.

I’m so humbled by this honor in what has taken place. I appreciate everyone who had a hand in making this manifest into reality. I am so humbled and excited and I’m grateful to God for all the many blessings that he has given me

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: