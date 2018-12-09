Would You Do It? Father’s Lesson On Bullying Goes Viral And Folks Have A Lot To Say

Bullying has always been a thing, but with the rise of the world wide web, we’re allowed to see the trauma go down in real time. We often see viral videos of kids who’ve been bullied, crying to the camera, explaining why it’s such a horrible thing to do someone. Sometimes, the parents chime in too to let the world know their kid has been treated bad.

But it’s rare that we get to see the oppressor themselves get publicly chastised, especially by the very people that raised them. That didn’t stop one Ohio from putting his daughter on blast after she was kicked off the school bus for bullying another student for the second time this year.

Matt Cox said his 10-year old daughter came home one day and said “daddy you have to drive me to school next week.” But instead the wise dad thought he’d teach her a lesson by making her walk 5 miles to school the next day in 36 degree weather.

He said in the video, “A lot of the children feel today that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege. Such as, taking their children to school in the morning or even bus rides to school in the morning, All of that is a privilege and should be treated as such. So today, my beautiful daughter is going to walk five miles to school in 36-degree weather.”

In just a matter of a couple of days, the video already has 21 million views. Some folks applaud the father’s unorthodox approach to disciplining his daughter for her actions.

One commenter wrote: “Good for you Dad! Seems like it worked! All parents should take a lesson here. Sometimes you just gotta do the tough love!”

But as with anything in life, there are folks who don’t agree with the way things were done. “Cure bullying with bullying. Great lesson, what’s next beating your kids so they don’t hit others?”, said one heckler.

But no sweat off Matt’s back. He told reporters he stands by his decision, and he’ll do it again if he had to. “I just want the kids to know that words truly do hurt. They cut very deep and have lasting effects. I hope that parents hold their kids accountable.”

He even gave followers an update on his arguable tactic, writing, “Lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted #HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING”

We should thanks dad’s like these who are helping to raise one less American bully. We already have too many of those.

