Actress, executive producer T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh battles with Jesus in new gospel musical film Revival!

Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh, best known for her starring roles on TV’s Emmy Award-winning In Living Color (Fox) That’s So Raven(Disney) andCosby(CBS), is part of an all-star line-up in the new gospel film musical, Revival!

The film, with its predominately black cast, is an imaginative retelling of the Gospel according to John the Apostle featuring original and contemporary gospel music. The film is being embraced by churches across America.

Revival!is executively produced by Keymáh and actor Steve Harris, directed by Danny Green (The Tenants), written by actor and producer Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), and produced by Dr. Holly Carter and David C. Waite.

“Revival!is an authentic expression of black faith in form and intention,” said Lennix. “It is also a unique way to reimagine a renewal of the everlasting and joyous creative spirit of the black church experience. We all know this story, but we’ve never seen it, heard it or felt it like this.”

Joining Keymáh in the film is 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan. Revival! also features singer/actress Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child), singer/recording artist Siedah Garrett, actress Dawnn Lewis, actress/singer Niki J. Crawford, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, actress Paula Newsome, actress/singer Victoria GabriellePlatt, actor Harry Lennix, actor Roland Buck III and Broadway actor/singer Chester Gregory.

Singer and recording artist Mali Music plays Jesus. Mali Music, along with gospel singer and recording artist Donald Lawrence, headed the scoring and arrangements of the movie’s original soundtrack.

Following the film’s world premiere on Tuesday, December 3, 2018 at The Museum of The Bible in Washington, D.C., Revival! opened on Friday, December 7, 2018 in selected theaters in or near the cities of Detroit, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, D.C, Dallas and Los Angeles. In January, according to Keymáh, the film will expand to screens in Memphis, Baltimore, New Orleans, Norfolk, St. Louis, San Francisco, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, Tampa, Indianapolis and Milwaukee.

A licensed minister, Keymáh was eager to join her long-time friend and fellow Chicago native Harry Lennix in Revival!eventually serving as co-executive producer of the film, along with actor Steve Harris. She recently played the role of Johnny Carson’s gate keeping secretary in her seventh television series, There’s…Johnny, now airing on Hulu.

“This film is important on so many levels,” Keymáh said. “I don’t think you can watch the film and not leave the theater excited, engaged and uplifted. Revival!reaches back and forth in time to underline themes and challenges faced by humans throughout the ages. I’m proud to have been a part of it, both as an actress and executive producer, to help to bring forth such an inspirational story.”

Revival! is currently being shown at MJR Marketplace Cinema 20, 35400 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Call 586.264.1514 for show times and other information. For more information about Revival! log on to www.revivalthemovie.com.

