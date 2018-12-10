The forecast for temperatures to fall below freezing early Tuesday morning with the potential for black ice, and in alignment with the Governor’s Office, Atlanta Public Schools will delay opening schools by two hours tomorrow as follows:

· Elementary Schools will open at 10 a.m.

· Middle Schools will open at 11:05 a.m.

· High Schools will open at 10:30 a.m.

Transportation pick up times will be delayed two hours from normal pick up schedules. All dismissal times will remain the same. Schools that have alternative bell schedules should adhere to the two-hour delay.

APS Facilities staff should report at 9 a.m. APS District administrative offices are also on a two-hour delay and APS employees should report two hours later than their normal reporting time. For APS charter schools, parents, caregivers and employees should contact their schools directly for scheduling information. APS will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions in coordination with the National Weather Service, city and state officials and other Metro Atlanta school districts. We encourage everyone to exercise caution when traveling throughout the metro area tomorrow.

Fulton County Government offices including County courts will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday also because of anticipated inclement weather in the metro area. These delays have been coordinated with those impacting the State of Georgia, the City of Atlanta, and area school systems. This applies to all Fulton County employees with the exception of essential employees who are expected to report on time.

APS and Fulton County Offices Announce Weather Delay for Tuesday was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

