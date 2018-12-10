Forty Six APS Schools “Beat the Odds”

According to statistical analysis released today by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA), Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has 46 schools, or 52 percent of its schools, that Beat the Odds. In addition, APS has the second-highest percentage of schools that Beat the Odds when compared to other metro-area school districts. Thirty-two (32) percent of schools in Georgia Beat the Odds.

“The release of today’s Beat the Odds calculations shows the measurable academic results happening across our school system,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen. “As we analyze these results, it’s important that we continue to look at our schools’ overall academic performance holistically through a number of key indicators, not just one or another. We remain focused on increasing academic achievement in our schools and on preparing our students for the choice-filled lives they deserve.”

The 46 APS schools that Beat the Odds are:

· Barack and Michelle Obama Academy

· Beecher Hills Elementary School

· Benteen Elementary School

· Boyd Elementary School

· Brandon Elementary School

· Brown Middle School

· Burgess-Peterson Academy

· Carver Early College

· Centennial Academy

· Charles R. Drew Charter School

· Charles R. Drew Charter School Elementary Academy

· Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

· Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

· Dobbs Elementary School

· Fickett Elementary School

· Finch Elementary

· F.L. Stanton Elementary School

· Henry W. Grady High School

· Hollis Innovation Academy

· Hope-Hill Elementary School

· Kimberly Elementary School

· Kindezi Old 4th Ward

· KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Academy

· KIPP STRIVE Academy

· KIPP STRIVE Primary

· KIPP WAYS Academy (5-8)

· KIPP WAYS Academy (k-4)

· Long Middle School

· Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

· Mary Lin Elementary School

· Maynard H. Jackson High School

· Miles Intermediate Elementary School

· Morningside Elementary School

· Parkside Elementary School

· Perkerson Elementary School

· Peyton Forest Elementary School

· Ralph J. Bunche Middle School

· Samuel M. Inman Middle School

· Sarah Smith Elementary School

· South Atlanta High School

· Sutton Middle School

· Sylvan Hills Middle School

· The Kindezi Schools (Kindezi West)

· Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy

· Warren T. Jackson Elementary School

· Wesley International Academy

· Westside Atlanta Charter School

The Beat the Odds calculation represents whether a school’s performance on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) was higher than schools with similar characteristics across the state. Due to changes in the Beating the Odds calculation and changes in CCRPI, this year’s analysis is not comparable to previous years.

The new calculation for this year includes variables that are outside of a school’s control, such as school size, percent directly certified, percent English language learners, percent of students with disabilities, percent of students in each race (excluding Native American), school churn rate, whether a school is defined as non-traditional and the school type.

In previous years, schools were designated as “Beat the Odds” or “Did Not Beat the Odds,” but the new calculation has separated “Did Not Beat the Odds” into two tiers – “Within the Expected Range” and “Below the Expected Range.”

With this new framework, in addition to the 46 APS schools that Beat the Odds, 26 were classified as “Within the Expected Range” and 16 were classified as “Below the Expected Range.” This means a total of 72 APS schools, or more than 80%, either Beat the Odds or performed Within the Expected Range.

