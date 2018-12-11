Beautiful Giveback: Metro Detroit Women team for Holiday Giveback

‘Tis the season to be beautified! That may not be how the song goes, but for the 2nd year in a row, that is the direction that three local beauty professionals will be focusing their “giving back” efforts during this holiday season.

Brittany “Bee” Farr, owner of Bee’s Beauty Bar + Spa (Southfield), Jasmere Black, co-owner of J2 Salon Co (Oak Park), and celebrity makeup artist, Chaniece Coleman will be collaborating to gift services that include a facial, full makeup application, hairstyling, and a special self-care kit that will consist of Metro Detroit branded beauty & wellness branded products from The Lip Bar, Cream Blends, Tealing & Co, and Evon’s Soap Shop. Their goal with this now annual giveback campaign is to help highlight the importance of self-care awareness and community with an added focus of celebrating the inner and mental strength of women who may have been broken.

“All three of us know someone that has been affected by a life-altering event. Abuse, homelessness, severe illness, all of these things do so much damage to a person’s self-esteem”, said Farr. “We’ve been blessed with gifts that make women feel good every day and we wanted to come together this holiday season to use our gifts to pamper and uplift the strong women in our community who need it.”

Starting December 10th, women in Metro will have the chance to enter themselves or someone that they love for the “Gift of Glam Experience”, which will take place on December 23rd at Bee’s Beauty Bar + Spa in Southfield. In addition to this special pamper day, women’s wellness professional Toni Jones of “Wife Comma” will be in attendance to share her experiences and words of wisdom on how to maintain self-care and wellness while overcoming hardships.

“We are firm believers that when you look good, you feel good,” says Black.

To apply for this special giveback initiative, submissions can be e-mailed to giftofglam2018@gmail.com. If you’re looking to lift up the spirits of a special woman in your life, or if that special woman who needs uplifting is yourself, don’t hesitate to send in your submission, as early entry is highly recommended.

“At the end of the day, it’s really not about what you have, or what you can do, it’s about who you’ve helped make better,” says Coleman.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: