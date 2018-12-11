BeScene Featured Event: “Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series”

BE SCENE
Cobo Art and the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) will be showing all 12 videos of the “Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series” together on the Washington Boulevard Marquee screen each Sunday in December between 5pm and 7pm.

The project features 12 video works by renowned international, national and local artistsThe marquee series artists include Dennis SummersCooper Holoweski, Marte EknæsMichael Amstad, Akosua Adoma Owusu, Cassie McQuater, Susan Goethel Campbell, Jessie Stead, Analisa Teachworth, Jeremy Couillard, Christopher Corey Allen, Tylonn J. Sawyer and Anthony Marcellini.

The “Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series” is made possible by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as part of its Knight Arts Challenge.

WHEN:   Sundays in December – December 9, 16, 23 and 30 between 5 pm and 7 pm

WHERE:  Marquee Screen on Washington Boulevard at W. Jefferson Avenue

   Cobo Center

                  1 Washington Boulevard

        Detroit, MI 48226

