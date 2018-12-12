Detroit design firm Hamilton Anderson expands to Atlanta

Detroit based design firm, Hamilton Anderson will be expanding their firm to Atlanta in partnership with Atlanta-based urban design firm, SHAPE. The expansion will increase its dedication to urban design and development across the country.

Hamilton Anderson has dedicated its work to improving the built environment through creative, contemporary design with some of their notable projects including, Little Caesars Arena, the redevelopment of the famed Hudson’s Department Store site in partnership with New York’s SHoP Architects, and the historic Motown Museum redevelopment with Phil Freelon of Perkins + Will.

Holding a firm commitment for an approaching 25 years re-developing Detroit, Hamilton Anderson (HAA) has laid the blueprint to not only designing Detroit, but also holding major projects under their portfolio nationally. The award-winning, multi-disciplinary design firm has broken barriers while shattering glass ceilings reflective through its leadership and firm’s strength as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). The expansion will allow the firm to tap into local talent, which is one attraction that sealed the deal alongside Atlanta’s historic urban landscape with projects currently in process in the historic Castleberry neighborhood.

“We are excited about the opportunities to participate in development in Atlanta. We view the city as a complimentary one to our hometown, Detroit,” said Kimberly Hoyle, Director of Business Development and Marketing. “The urban landscape of Atlanta is one that we are quite familiar with and adequately equipped to lend our design expertise. When we considered possible cities for the expansion of our firm, Atlanta emerged and was a mainstay at the top of our list. We have been welcomed with open arms and are elated to be here.”

The expansion will recreate the identity and formation of partnerships with the focus on groundbreaking revitalization in urban design. Breaking molds within its new respective markets while leaving the mold of HAA’s home base will remain as the foundation to the expansion.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: