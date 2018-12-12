Dr. Stanley J. Pritchett Resigns as President of Morris Brown College

Dr. Stanley J. Pritchett, president of Morris Brown College has tendered his resignation to the school’s Board of Trustees, effective December 31, 2018. He initially informed trustees at the beginning of the academic year of his intention to step down.

In a statement, Morris Brown officials said: For 12 years, Pritchett gave untiring and dedicated leadership to Morris Brown College. He assumed leadership at a time when many predicted the end of the life of Morris Brown College, but his work and determination allowed the school to chart a course that that will lead to re-accreditation and a bright future for the institution. The Board of Trustees expressed its thanks and appreciation to Dr. Pritchett for the service he has given and the faithfulness demonstrated.

Morris Brown College, founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college engaged in teaching and public service with special focus in leadership, management, entrepreneurship and technology. The school will use this transition to continue to move the institution toward re-accreditation and returning to its critical role as a strong and prolific institution that produces graduates who move on to live productive lives and positively contribute to society.

In the coming weeks, the Board of Trustees will name an interim president to serve until a permanent president is appointed. The new president will be charged with leading Morris Brown College forward to fulfill its mission and vision of providing students a first-class education and assuming its position as a premier Atlanta academic institution.

