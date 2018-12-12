Michelle Obama Surprises Wayne State Students At Motown Museum

Michelle Obama surprised a group of eighteen young men from Wayne State University during a stop at Motown Museum this afternoon alongside native Detroiter Keegan-Michael Key and her brother Craig Robinson.

Although the young men tried to hold their excitement inside, it was apparent from their faces that they were overjoyed to see Mrs. Obama.

Obama shared many nuggets of wisdom, “You should never apologize for the life you lived [or given] as if it’s not worthy. It’s what makes you unique and powerful and are the many different ways you got to this place. So you don’t want to hide that from anybody. You want that to be a part of who you are.” Obama said.

Keegan-Michael Key who has worked closely with Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” organization shared by imparting wisdom to the young men as well.“ Don’t make decisions out of lack, fear or greed. Always make your decisions out of passion” Key, said.

Michelle Obama’s visit to Motown Museum was one of the stops in conjunction with her book tour “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena in the promotion of her recent book release, “Becoming Michelle Obama”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: