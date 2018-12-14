Black District Attorney Removed From E.J. Bradford Investigation Because Of A Facebook Photo

There have been many questions regarding how the investigation into the shooting of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford is being handled. Now there is another incident that is raising concerns: the Black district attorney was removed from the case.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr was originally on the case, but now Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking over due to do a photo Carr took with someone who protested Bradford’s killing. Carr took the photo on Nov. 7, the day he won the election and weeks before the shooting at Riverside Galleria in Hoover, Alabama.

Activist Carlos Chaverst Jr. wrote on Facebook on Nov. 7, “Mannnnnnnnnnnn last night was historic. My brother Danny Carr was elected as the first black District Attorney of Jefferson County. This journey began over a year ago. After it was known that Mr. Charles Henderson couldn’t serve as DA, Danny was appointed as Interim DA. That day we launched a campaign asking Governor Ivey to appoint him to the seat until the election. After garnishing thousands of signatures and running an extensive campaign, it still didn’t sway her. We knew then we wanted Danny Carr elected as DA and that’s what we got.”

There are concerns that an investigation by Attorney General Steve Marshall will lead to even more of a cover up. According to AL.com, State Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, said at a press conference, “If there’s any hint of a cover up, there will be massive protests from Birmingham to Montgomery by national people and they told me to tell right now that they’re waiting to see what’s going to happen.” Asked who would be involved, Rogers explained, “Al Sharpton and everybody. Jesse [Jackson], NAACP, everybody. It’ll be like in 1960.”

On Thanksgiving night, 21-year-old Bradford, who served in the Army, was killed by police when he was trying to help people during a shooting at Riverside Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama. An autopsy showed he was shot three times from behind, including once in the head and once in the neck.

Authorities immediately said Bradford was the mall shooter, which was completely wrong. After Hoover police flubbed, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took over the investigation and arrested the actual suspect, Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, one week after Bradford was killed.

