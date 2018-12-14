Dymond Designs Beauty School pulls cape off new location

DETROIT – Since 2015, Motor City Match (MCM) has helped 53 businesses open their doors around the city of Detroit. Friday was a nice, balmy day to open the 54th business, when Dymond Designs Beauty School (DDS) pulled the cape off of its brand new location near the downtown area (3300 East Jefferson, Suite 405).

Owner Marlene Brooks received a $65,000 cash grant through MCM to open the doors. The cosmetology school will provide certification and job placement to existing and aspiring beauticians. Dymond Designs is a previous Motor City Match space and design awardee.

“This facility was literally an open space with nothing in it,” said Brooks, who has been educating young women in the hair business for over 10 years. “This team came together within 6-8 weeks to make this possible, from the floor to the roof.”

Mayor Mike Duggan, who regularly attends the grand openings of businesses that have benefitted from MCM, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) president and CEO Kevin Johnson and, DEGC vice president of small-business development Michael Rafferty were all in attendance to witness a new job creator in Detroit open. Brooks anticipates that the business will create 10 new jobs for Detroiters.

“Here’s the thing about Marlene’s business,” said Duggan. “She is creating jobs for people that are hired here, but she’s also going to employ a whole lot of people because she’s going to train Detroiters, provide apprenticeships, and place them all throughout this city.”

At Brooks’ beauty school, students of the program can learn cosmetology, aesthetics, manicuring, natural hair cultivation and medical hair replacement, among other topics including business management. Tuition is $7,500-$15,000, with grants and scholarships for those that qualify. The school plans to open the first week of January and hold 120 students. Classes are available in the morning from 8:30-4:30 p.m., afternoon classes from 5-9 p.m., and 6-9 p.m. for the night group. Anyone interested can apply at DymondDesignsBeauty.com.

“The new Dymond Designs Beauty School will afford students the opportunity to gain the knowledge and the tools needed to grow professionally and personally,” Brooks added. “DDS will promote partnerships with other entrepreneurs in the beauty industry to narrow the unemployment gaps in our city.”

Brooks also owns and operates Dymond Designs Hair Salon in the same plaza. It celebrated its grand opening last year.

