Last-Minute Black-owned Local Gifts for the Guy in Your Life

Buying the perfect gift for guys sounds like a lot of pressure. But it’s all in the way you approach it. Look at who you’re buying for. What are they always talking about? What are their hobbies? Connecting your present to something you already know they like is the easiest way to get them something you can be sure they will enjoy. From clothes and accessories to wave pomade and cologne, here is what to get him.

Wealthy Brand: T-shirt – One of the more popular streetwear brands in Detroit, it is a perfect gift because they come in a variety of colors and match perfectly with your chain and Buffs. Price: $50 Mature Look: Knit beanie – Of course it’ll help keep your ears warm in the frigid Detroit weather, but it is also a good look with the Mature logo stitched on the front. Price: $30 ASIM Supreme: Supreme Wave Pomade – This all natural pomade provides a firm hold, enhances and control your waves, all while adding a smooth finish to your desired hair style. Du-rag not included. Price: $5.49 Trinkets and Such: Personalized Expandable Cuff – This piece can be worn by both sexes, but is a nice look for a men looking to accessorize any outfit and can be personalized to say whatever you want. Price: $56 12th and Viv: Designed Inspired Body Essence – There is nothing like hearing those three special words from a woman: “You smell good.” Available in Guilty, Tweed, Aventus, and Bleu, you’ll be guaranteed to get attention with this on. Price: $20 Sunn Anderson: Street Art – If your guy is a fan of art and is looking to collect some pieces, give long-time Detroit artist Sunn Anderson a try. His studio/shop is located downtown at 204 East Grand River. Price: $10-$125 Henry’s Going to an HBCU: Educational Book – We have something for everyone on the list. Even the little guys. Native Detroiter Kyle McMurtry authored a book on the importance of HBCUs and it’s dope! Price: $11 Purpose Planner: 2019 Planner – Style meets stationery with this luxe Saffiano vegan leather 2019 planner. Stay organized on the go with this chic planner equipped with a card holder, folder and reusable 6-ring binding. Price: $57

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: