The NAACP said Monday that it is returning a donation from Facebook and encouraging users to log out of the platform in protest after a Senate report found that Russians exploited social media to suppress African-American turnout in the 2016 election.

“Facebook’s engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread of misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

The civil rights organization said it has given back a donation to Facebook, though it did not specify the amount.

The NAACP said it would lead a protest starting Tuesday that encouraged individuals to log out of Facebook and Instagram for one week as “a way to signify to Facebook that the data and privacy of its users of color matter more than its corporate interests.” Read the full story.

NAACP Urges Facebook Users to Protest After Report Finds Russian Influence Campaign Targeted African Americans was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

