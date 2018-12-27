10 Things to Do in Atlanta for New Year’s Weekend

If you’re in the mood to get out and enjoy the city of Atlanta — and possibly do something extra special — this New Year’s Weekend, we’ve got the perfect roundup of happenings in Atlanta for locals, tourists and college football fans alike.
- It’s not too late to savor the season at World of Coca-Cola! New Year’s Day is guests’ last chance to experience the attraction’s holiday celebration. Enjoy festive décor – including a 28-foot-tall walk-through ornament of holiday lights – and samples of the limited-time beverages Apple Pie Sprite and Gingerbread Coke, plus two seasonal exhibits that bring Coca-Cola’s connection to the holidays to life. Check out images of the attraction all decked out for the holidays here.
- Florida and Michigan will face off in the 51st annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon on Dec. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting at 8 a.m., fans can cheer on their teams during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade. Considered the official kickoff for game day, the parade will bring floats, classic cars, team mascots, marching bands and cheerleaders to the streets of downtown Atlanta before concluding at FanFest in the Georgia World Congress Center.
- Gator and Wolverine fans looking to get in the football spirit early can make a splash at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium on Dec. 28. From 4-8 p.m., guests can see tens of thousands of exotic and local marine life, while hanging with the teams’ cheerleaders and mascots.
- For the complete football fan experience, don’t miss the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience. In celebration of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, the attraction will hostFan Days, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and history of college football for a discounted rate of $17.99 for adults and $14.99 for children.
- Music lovers can jam out for the last few hours of 2018 at a number of concerts around the city on New Year’s Eve – catch The Roots at the Coca-Cola Roxy, Widespread Panic at the Fox Theatre or the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s NYE Celebration at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
- Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve parties are the perfect way to celebrate the new year with little ones AND get them tucked in bed on time. From Noon Year’s Eve at Fernbank Museum of Natural History to Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s New Year’s Bubble Bash and the Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration at Stone Mountain, there’s something for children of all ages and interests to enjoy.
- Winter-enthusiasts can skate into the new year ten stories above Ponce de Leon Avenue. Perched atop the roof of Ponce City Market, Skate the Sky on The Roof at Ponce City Market features a 3,500-square-foot ice skating rink. New this year, adult guests can keep warm in reserved igloos, complete with food and beverage service.
- The excitement at SunTrust Park doesn’t stop when the Braves’ season ends. Ring in 2019 at NYE Live!, taking place at Live! at the Battery on Dec. 31, from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. The party will feature all-inclusive food and drinks, live music, DJ performances, a champagne toast and a viewing of the Times Square Ball Drop on a 32-foot LED screen.
- Go-getters can jumpstart their 2019 health goals at the Atlanta Track Club Resolution Run. Runners will start the year on the right foot by participating in a 5K, one-miler or 50M dash. Races begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 in Piedmont Park.
- Embrace the chill with Atlantic Station’s coolest way to celebrate New Year’s! Skate the Station, Atlanta’s largest outdoor, open-air ice rink, is back for the season. Rent a pair of skates and glide along under the glow of twinkling holiday lights.
