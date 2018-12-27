So Instagram is back on their ish again, updating stuff without asking anyone what they think about it.

Social media was in an uproar on Thursday when folks woke up and realized that they could no longer swipe down their timeline. Now, we gotta swipe left-to-right as opposed to the original up-and-down. Kind of like when you’re viewing the Instagram stories. It’s pretty wack(y) if you ask us, or millions of other IG users.

Old Instagram coming back after #instagramupdate got roasted pic.twitter.com/4opmta6JqT — 6’7- Eleven Inches (@LebandzJames3) December 27, 2018

Instagram: When we tested this with users, the majority of them liked the update. Me: pic.twitter.com/hybVE5JOTC — 5th Year (@5thYear) December 27, 2018

Needless to say, no one is really feeling it. There are a number of things IG could’ve done to make the app better — so we put together a list, to help them and us out. Hit the flip to check it out.

6 Things Instagram Should Have Done Instead Of This New Update was originally published on globalgrind.com

