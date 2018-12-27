IMPACT18 Empowers 600 College Students During #ARISE in Atlanta

While many college and high­ school students are enjoying the last days of 2018 relaxing during winter break, more than 600 of them will convene today through January 1 at the Hilton Atlanta for IMPACT18, to answer a call to Black students across the nation to A.R.I.S.E. and become part in the healing, relief, and deliverance of their communities.

Organized by the Impact Movement, the five-­day conference aims to impact spiritual leaders who impact the world. A.R.I.S.E. stands for act, respond, initiate, stand-up and empower. Participants will hear from speakers like Jennifer Benjamin Pinckney, the widow of slain South Carolina State Senator and Pastor, the Honorable Reverend Clementa C. Pinckney, who was killed during his church’s Bible Study at historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC on June 17, 2015. Jennifer has pledged to continue her husband’s work with the establishment of a charitable foundation in his honor — The Honorable Reverend Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation. She will discuss her process of healing and forgiveness. Dr. Margaret Weaver, a licensed psychologist and founding partner of the Atlanta-based Keystone Counseling Center and author of “Don’t Give Up,” will expound the theme of healing, hope, comfort, and encouragement.

Students will also engage in community outreach day during the conference.

