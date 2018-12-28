The Michigan Glass Project Donated $125,000 to Art Road

The Michigan Glass Project auctions off donated glass art to support the artists of tomorrow. The project selected a nonprofit, Art Road, for a $125,000 donation to advance their work as the only 501(c)(3) in Michigan bringing art class back into schools, for the entire school year, as part of the regular curriculum. Representatives from The Michigan Glass Project presented the check to Art Road Executive Director Carol Hofgartner on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School, at 503 Hyacinthe Street , in Ecorse, Michigan 48229.

The Michigan Glass Project has donated a total of $381,000 since 2012 to keep art class alive in Detroit area schools through Art Road Nonprofit.

For four years, Art Road has been the beneficiary of The Michigan Glass Project’s fundraiser – a live glass, music and arts festival held at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit in July. The festival is one-of-a-kind with over 100 renowned glass artists, painters, blowers and art vendors coming together to support art education. The event boasts over 40 musical artists across two stages during the three-day weekend and brings in hundreds of artists and patrons from around the world.

“The Michigan Glass Project is thrilled to be writing its largest single donation check in the last four years of supporting Art Road,” said Allison Key, co-founder and director of The Michigan Glass Project.

Since 2004, Art Road has brought art classes to over 14,000 students that would otherwise not have art instruction in their curriculum. The Michigan Glass Project has donated $345,000 to Art Road to date. This $125,000 donation is making it possible for Art Road to continue their mission to bring art class back into schools and to expand the art program to Ralph J. Bunche Academy and Grandport Middle School, both Title I schools in metro Detroit. Art Road is a partner with the Detroit Public Schools Community District with the following schools: Thomas Edison Elementary School, Charles Wright Academy of Arts & Science, Vernor Elementary School and Charles L. Spain Elementary and Middle School.

“Art promotes higher levels of critical thinking in young learners and helps them develop the confidence they need to succeed in other aspects of life. But not every kid has access to art class. Because of this, we are so thankful to Allison Key and Drew Kups, co-founders of The Michigan Glass Project and to their community of artists for making art class possible for the next generation of Detroit area students,” said Hofgartner.

