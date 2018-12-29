Michigan humiliated with a 41-15 beatdown by Florida in Peach Bowl

Before today’s game, Michigan was undefeated against Florida, having beaten them in all four matchups they played against each other. As it turned out for the Gators, the fifth time was a charm as they left the Wolverines feeling not so “peachy” with a 41-15 beatdown in 51st edition of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Before today’s game, Michigan was undefeated against Florida, having beaten them in all four matchups they played against each other. As it turned out for the Gators, the fifth time was a charm as they left the Wolverines feeling not so “peachy” with a 41-15 beatdown in 51st edition of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Michigan, who made their first appearance in this particular bowl game, did nothing but add to abysmal record (2-6) that Big Ten teams have had in this bowl. Where the “Michigan difference” came into play today was that all 5 previous losses by Big Ten teams were decided by seven points or less. The Gators, who have lost their last two games against the Wolverines by 15+ points completed their own “revenge tour” in both teams fourth matchup in bowl games. While Florida had never beaten Michigan prior to today, Michigan had never beaten Florida’s new coach Dan Mullen. Mullen was previously the coach of the Missippii State Bulldogs and in 2011, he led his team to a 52-14 thrashing of the Wolverines, so blowing out Michigan is nothing new to Mullen.

While the Wolverines had more first downs and passing yards, the Gators had a little over three times as many rushing yards (257 to 77), while also scoring 14 points off of turnovers. One of those turnovers was a pick-6 by Charlie Gardner. Gardner, who ended the game with two interceptions that were returned for a total of 83 yards is the most in the history of the game. When asked if his team was emotionally ready for today’s game after their 62-39 loss to rival Ohio State and teammates sitting, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh simply replied: “I thought they were ready.”

Ending the season with two embarrassing losses was not part of Michigan's plan this season, as they were favorites at one point to be in the college football playoff. With losing both games in such a fashion, Coach Harbaugh's confidence has not wavered any as he now prepares for the next season. Without defensive stars' Rashan Gary, Devin Bush, and their lead running back Karan Higdon, all who sat out today's game in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft, the heart and soul of Michigan playmakers was clearly absent on both sides of the ball.

“My feeling about the team is we’re right there to the top, but we have to put it over the top”, said Harbaugh. “Especially in big games at the end of the year.” Even though this is not the way the Wolverines wanted their season to end, they can hang their heads up on the fact that since Harbaugh’s arrival, they have secured three 10-win seasons, as he now holds a 38-14 record since returning to his alma mater. Michigan will now begin their preparation for next season, looking to win their first bowl game since 2016 (which was ironically against Florida), as they have now lost their last three.

