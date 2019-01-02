City of Atlanta Announces New Warming Center Activation Protocol and Criteria

As the City of Atlanta prepares for winter weather, new criteria for warming center activation during frigid temperatures have been released. In concert with the City’s partners, the new criteria will include coordination and expansion of outreach and placement efforts at 40 degrees or below, and activation of warming centers at 32 degrees (temperature or windchill) or below. Previously, activation criteria was set at below 25 degrees or below 32 degrees with snow or freezing rain and only if partners met capacity.

“Effective immediately, the City of Atlanta will expedite resources and assistance to those seeking shelter from inclement weather,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The mayor also thanked partner organizations for their collaboration and commitment “to some of our most vulnerable residents” City continues to work with its partners to bolster emergency shelter capacity at 40 degrees or below.

Capacity at 40 degrees Capacity at 35 degrees Capacity at 32 degrees Men – 30 Women – 10 Youth – 100 Families – 23 Total: 163 beds Men – 125 Women – 64 Youth – 100 Families – 23 Total: 312 beds Men – 225 Women – 100 Youth – 100 Families – 33 Total: 458 beds

Organization Address Capacity Activation Criteria Salvation Army 400 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 30 men, 10 women, and 3 families 40 degrees and below; 5pm for referral and regular entry at 9pm Solomon’s Temple 2836 Springdale Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 20 families (women and children) 40 degrees and below, entry at 4pm Gateway Center / Evolution 275 Pryor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 35 men and 10 women 35 degrees and below; entry at 7:30pm Atlanta Mission – The Shepard’s Inn 165 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 50 men 35 degrees and below; entry at 8am-10am Atlanta Mission – My Sister’s House 921 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 10 women 35 degrees and below; entry at 8:15am Trinity – Action Ministries 265 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 9 women 35 degrees and below; entry at 8pm City of Refuge 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 5 women 35 degrees and below; entry at 4:30pm City Baptist Rescue Mission 316 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313 10 men 35 degrees and below; entry at 4:30pm Donna Center 866 Warner Street SW, Atlanta 30310 20 women 35 degrees and below; entry at 4pm Covenant House 1559 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 100 youth ages 18-24 40 degrees and below; 24/7 City of Atlanta – Old Adamsville 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331 100 men, 35 women, 10 families 32 degrees and below; entry at 6pm

Shelter and outreach partners include: Gateway Center, Salvation Army, Solomon’s Temple, Atlanta Mission, Action Ministries, City of Refuge, City Baptist Rescue Mission, Donna Center, Covenant House, Georgia Works, Intown Collaborative Ministries, HOPE Atlanta, and Fulton County.

As winter progresses, the City says officials will continue to re-evaluate need and capacity to ensure necessary services are available.

