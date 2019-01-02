It Goes Down At McDonald’s: Mickey D’s Customer Is Demolished After He Violently Grabs Employee

It’s a well known fact that McDonald’s is the perfect place to practice your hands whenever you need to handle business in or outside the fast food world.

Now of course, these fights might result in a lawsuit…or even jail time.

But when it comes to the seriousness of your fast food order, a customer’s gotta do what a customer’s gotta do.

However, sometimes the customer isn’t always right. Daniel Willis Taylor proved this when he had the audacity to grab a McDonald’s employee by the shirt when he was unhappy with her service.

Little did he know that the employee had hands like Joe Frazier.

In a clip posted on Facebook, Taylor argues with employee Yasmine James over an incident involving a straw, according to the Atlanta Black Star. The chaos took off around 6:50 p.m. at a Florida location on Monday and witness Kinie Biandudi recorded the most intense moment.

The argument between Taylor and James escalated, and Taylor proceeded to reach over the counter and grab James by the shirt.

James was not about this life though, so she proceed to unload a round a fists towards Taylor’s face.

According to Biandudi, James said she used to box and after the fight Taylor “came back and went behind the counter & tried to fight the manager. The guy left before the cops arrived.”

The Pinellas County Police eventually arrested the 40-year-old Taylor, accusing him of assaulting Yasmine James as well as kicking another female employee in the stomach.

Smh, like whaaa…

According to the report, Taylor was mad that the restaurant had a policy requiring customers to request drinking straws at the front.

The footage of him attacking James went viral and many people came to the 20-year-old’s defense. “He should be jailed and she needs to have her job,” one user said. “It was self defense.”

James was obviously praised for her hand skills as well.

“She showed him those hands real quick tho!” one user wrote. “Someone get her an MMA contract.”

McDonald’s came out with a statement regarding the incident saying, “Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants.”

But we all know it’s something about those yellow arches that has people seeing red.

Fast food toxins maybe? But that’s another story.

Until the next Mickey D’s throw-down!

