L!FE Leaders Inc. Announces Inaugural Gala Featuring a Performance of Hamilton

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Mrs. Lori Maher and Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller are Honorary Hosts of L!FE Leaders, Inc. highly-anticipated inaugural gala. The gala features a performance of the musical Hamilton on March 28, 2019, in Detroit, MI playing at the historic Fisher Theatre. L!FE offers immersive, experience-based programs that focus on equipping youth with leadership skills and real work experience, and emphasizing the power of the individual voice and having the audacity to achieve goals and dreams through the strength of character, integrity and the determination to make it happen.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hamilton, a musical that embodies our mission to empower our youth to empower their future,” said L!FE Founder and President Amy Nederlander. “L!FE students’ training and direct work with local businesses, communities and political leaders build experience and relationships that ensure the continued dynamic growth of Detroit’s revitalization. There is something to say about strength in numbers – working alongside the Detroit educational community has been extremely rewarding and we’re energized by Detroit’s commitment to youth and education.”

Having deep roots in Detroit’s theatre community, Amy Nederlander’s grandfather, David Tobias Nederlander, founded his family theatre business in Detroit in 1912 when he managed the Detroit Opera House on Cadillac Square. Over the next several decades, he and his sons built and/or managed theatres, produced dozens of live shows and presented hundreds of the top headliners of the day, establishing Detroit as the most successful theatre-town in America. Today, the Nederlander’s continue to be represented in Detroit by The Fisher Theatre.

The benefit will include a strolling dinner with recipes inspired by Chef and Restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson of Red Rooster Harlem, a performance of the musical Hamilton, an exclusive conversation with cast members moderated by Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller and a champagne and dessert reception to close out the evening.

The gala is supported by a strong, Detroit-centric host committee including Dennis Archer Jr., Leslie Graham Andrews, Toby Barlow, Pamela Becker, Lauren Mondry Blanck, Chris Brochert, Dean Brody, Lane Coleman, Ellen Gilchrist, Mary Kramer, Diane and Mitch Mondry, Liz Nederlander-Coden, Daniel Coden, MD, Mark Ornstein, Amy Peterson, Antonio Luck, Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, Lisa Phillips, Shari Rogers, Todd Sachse, Tony Smith, Julie Tauber McMahon and Josh Thompson.

“Education has been central to Hamilton’s mission since we opened on Broadway and I am delighted that L!FE is hosting a benefit to raise funds for their stellar programs which help students develop the leadership skills and real work experience to fulfill their greatest potential,” said Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller. “The story of Alexander Hamilton, an orphan from St. Croix with incredible potential and drive who went on to change the world, is a great lesson about the ways in which we can improve the country and the world when we invest in our promising students. I have seen, first hand, the impact L!FE programs have had. It is inspiring.”

Visit www.FueledByLife.org to learn more about L!FE and www.Hamilton.FueledByLife.org to support this evening through sponsorship, to purchase a journal ad, or to purchase tickets.

