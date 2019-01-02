Motor City Comic Con Celebrates 30th Anniversary!

Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest and longest running comic book and pop culture convention since 1989 is proud to announce 2019’s convention will be May 17-19. This year will be monumental as it embarks on its 30th year and is expected to be the biggest convention in their history. Tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, January 1st, 2019. Motor City Comic Con will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Michigan.

Motor City Comic Con will utilize Suburban Collection Showplace’s newly expanded 180,000 square foot space by adding more events, exhibitors, media guests and comic guests as well as plans to introduce new concepts. Fans can expect to experience Sporcle trivia and speed dating along with more exciting activities to be announced. This annual event attracts over 60,000 attendees each year with the opportunity to increase attendance for 2019.Fans can still expect all their traditional favorites such as Cosplay Contest with celebrity judges, an after-party on Saturday night and many kid-friendly activities.

Founder and Convention Promotor, Michael Goldman says, “When Motor City Comic Con was founded back in 1989, it started from my passion for collecting comic books introduced to me by my father. We had a couple thousand attendees our first year to over 60,000 last year. Our fans have been so supportive over the years and we are grateful. I am happy to be here 30 years later and offering more content and interaction. We plan to continue to grow and impress for another 30 plus years.”

In support of this historical anniversary, Motor City Comic Con is honored to have Esad Ribic, a renowned comic book artist and animator from Croatia, create a special edition cover of the 2019 Program Guide. Esad Ribic is most known for his work on various titles for Marvel Comics including “Loki”, “Silver Surfer: Requiem”, and “Sub-Mariner: The Depths and the 2015 Secret Wars”.

Tickets can be purchased on the Motor City Comic Con website on Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 at www.motorcitycomiccon.com starting at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Online fees may apply.

General Ticket prices and packages:

Adult Pricing (ages 13 and up)

Friday – $30

Saturday – $40

Sunday – $30

VIP – $199

Adult Weekend Pass – $80

Kids 5 and under are free all weekend

Kids 6-12 are $10 on Friday and Saturday but Free on Sunday

Kids Weekend – $20

Sunday is Kids Day – All kids 12 and under are free

The 2019 Motor City Comic Con will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace which is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Michigan on Friday, May 17 (12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Saturday, May 18 (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, May 19 (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Future announcements of media guests, comic guests, exhibitors and events will be announced and posted to www.motorcitycomiccon.com in the coming months.

