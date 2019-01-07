On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, Jan. 7

The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation imposing regulations on the usage of shareable dockless mobility devices (scooters) and the companies that operate them during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 7 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber.

The proposed ordinance (Legislative Reference No. 18-O-1322) is sponsored by Council member Michael Julian Bond and co-sponsored by Council members Jennifer Ide, Dustin Hillis, Matt Westmoreland and Andre Dickens.

Bird was the first scooter to land in Atlanta in 2018. Currently there are four operators.

Other items on the agenda include the consideration of:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ proposal to pay off bonds on the Eastside Tax Allocation District.

An ordinance (Legislative Reference No. 18-O-1778) by Council members Howard Shook and Jennifer Ide establishing specific guidelines and eligibility criteria to govern the award of bonuses to employees.

An ordinance (Legislative Reference No. 18-O-1670) by the Committee on Council amending the city of Atlanta Code of Ordinances for the purpose of terminating all pending legislation held within the breast of the City Council at the end of each calendar year.

A resolution (Legislative Reference 18-R-4508) by the Committee on Council to establish the fees and set the location, dates and times for candidate qualifying to fill the vacated seat of the Council District 3.

An ordinance by Council members Dustin Hillis, Matt Westmoreland and Andre Dickens authorizing the city to transfer by quitclaim deed property located at 1605 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (formerly Carter G. Woodson Elementary School) to Atlanta Public Schools (Legislative Reference 18-O-1774).

