Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority General Manager Jeffrey Parker will share his vision for the future of regional mobility at the 2019 State of MARTA breakfast on Friday, Jan.11, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Loews Atlanta Hotel.

The sold-out event, hosted by the Council for Quality Growth, is expected to draw more than 500 elected officials and business, community and civic leaders as MARTA this year marks four decades of combined bus-and-rail service in the region.

“This is an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come and on how our transit system has helped make metro Atlanta a great place to live, work, and play,” Parker said. “I’m encouraging the metro Atlanta community to join with us in making an historic investment to ensure that we have the world-class transit system we’ll need in the next 40 years.”

State of MARTA 2019: Celebrating 40 Years of Service was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

