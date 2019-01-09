JVS hosts hiring blitz for direct care workers

JVS Human Services will host a hiring blitz for direct care/engagement and job coach positions on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the JVS headquarters at 29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, Mich., 48076.

Direct care staff and job coaches for JVS plan, implement and supervise activities that promote a healthy, active and social lifestyle for people with disabilities.

“We are seeking candidates who have a passion for engaging with people on the path to employment and community inclusion,” said Debra Yamstein, vice president of Non-Vocational and Senior Adult Services at JVS Human Services.

Positions are located in either Southfield or Detroit and are full- or part-time with weekday, daytime hours. Starting pay is $10.90-$12.20 an hour. A competitive benefits package is included.

Applicants must be at least 21 with a high school diploma or equivalency. Experience serving individuals with disabilities is preferred. Applicants must also pass MVR and background checks in order to transport clients in agency vehicles.

No appointment is required to attend the event. JVS staff will be on hand to conduct interviews and offer positions on-the-spot. Interested applicants should visit www.jvsdet.org/DirectCare in advance of the event for detailed job descriptions and to complete an application.

