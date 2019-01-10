Ford Unveils All-New 2020 Ford Explorer

Ford Motor Company introduced its all-new 2020 Explorer – a complete redesign of America’s all-time best-selling SUV at Ford Field to approximately 5,000 employees, dealers, suppliers, and press at a private unveiling event. The event featured special guest Prince EA – a spoken word artist who delivered a live speech to help inspire people to get out and explore America.

Explorer is now more capable, comfortable, sportier and roomier in all three rows thanks to Ford’s flexible new rear-wheel-drive architecture. The strengths of the all-new Ford Explorer were showcased at a special reveal event for employees, fans, dealers, suppliers, government officials and media today at Ford Field in Detroit, where Ford brought to life how it can help American families get the most out of their road trips. The all-new SUV arrives this summer.

“Explorer drivers told us what they want – more capability, more power, more space,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development and purchasing. “They want more technology, not just for the driver, but for the whole family. And they want all of it with a beautifully sporty exterior. This new Explorer gives them all of that, and more, helping make every journey more enjoyable.”

Ford is also inviting all of you to share your vacation memories on social media using the hashtags #RoadTripRewind and #ExploreOurAmerica. They will pick a few of the best stories and the winners will get to take a road trip this summer in the all-new Explorer, all on Ford.

CLICK HERE for more information on the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer.

