Publix Super Markets has debuted an online Aprons Cooking School class. The free classes, which will stream live on YouTube, will be led by two Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs.

During each class’s premiere, viewers participate in a live chat by submitting comments and questions for the chefs to answer. Recipes and a shopping list are available ahead of time on publix.com/onlineclasses .

The first episode, titled “Get Cooking in the New Year,” aired Jan. 12. Viewers can learn how to easily prep, cook and assemble three meals using a Publix Deli Oven-Roasted Chicken. The second episode, “Date Night,” will premiere Feb. 9 and shows viewers how to create delicious recipes for a romantic date night to remember. And the third, “Fill It, Stuff It & Roll It,” will premiere March 9 and teach viewers to wrap, stuff and roll appetizers from across the globe.

All three classes start at 6 p.m. Eastern time on their premiere date but can also be viewed on Publix’s YouTube channel at any time after the premiere.

On Our Radar: Publix Super Markets Aprons Cooking School Offers Online Classes was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

