5 Realizations When You Learn An Egg Is The Most Liked Pic On Instagram EVER

When a picture of an egg gets over 40 million likes on Instagram, one could start to reflect on the meaning of life.

Of course, I’m talking about the curvaceous brown item that was determined to break an Instagram record this month.

If you haven’t been up to speed, an account with the IG handle @world_record_egg was started in early January and it appears its sole purpose was to top a record set by Kylie Jenner.

According to Time, back in 2018, she set the record for the most liked Instagram post when she posted a picture of her newborn daughter Stormi in February. The picture racked up over 18 million likes, making Kylie a world record holder.

But one audacious egg had other plans.

The account @world_record_egg posted a picture of a basic brown egg on January 4 with the caption, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

The Internet show up and showed out.

According to The New York Times, by Sunday, January 13, the egg photo had surpassed Kylie’s record and as of Tuesday, January 15, the photo has been liked over 42 MILLION TIMES.

Kylie was mad.

She jokingly posted a clip of herself cracking a brown egg on IG.

According to Time, the egg is the first non-human to break into Instagram’s top 20 most popular posts.

The breakfast item has even inspired imitators, with a non-related Twitter account called @egg_rt_record trying to break the record for most retweets ever (the current record holder is Yusaku Maezawa who has over 5 million retweets).

Then, of course, the IG egg also inspired some parodies…

famous album covers but with the world record instagram egg pic.twitter.com/XujK8gxFIw — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 14, 2019

A lot of existential conclusions can be made from this popular egg. Hit the next pages to peep five realizations you might have when an edible object gets more likes than you on Instagram.

5 Realizations When You Learn An Egg Is The Most Liked Pic On Instagram EVER was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: