The University of Michigan has available positions of Applications Programmer/Analyst Senior-Biostatistician in Ann Arbor, MI. Position requires a Master’s degree in Biostatistics & 36 months experience as a Statistician &/or Biostatistician. Position also requires: 1) Exp. must include: a) 36 mos. exp. developing & maintaining a relational database for health data; b) 36 mos. exp. using SAS (Statistical Analysis System) software; & c) 36 mos. exp. using SQL (Structured Query Language) language; & 2) One journal publication or conference paper in statistics. Exp. reqs. may be met concurrently during the same 36-mo. time period. Job duties: Design, analyze, & implement targeted statistical methods geared to advancing & improving public health research reporting. Maintain & develop a complex health related research relational database utilizing SAS, SQL, PL-SQL, & R. Analyze new data sources for integration into research database. Prepare detailed documentation database management process including tables, charts, & other visual aids. Prepare/publish results of research in peer-reviewed publications & at professional & governmental meetings. Train new & current staff in data management analytical processing. Qualified candidates should send resume & verification of requirements to: Sally Sivrais, MS, Research Center Business Manager, University of Michigan, School of Public Health, Kidney Epidemiology & Cost Center (KECC), 1415 Washington Heights, Suite 3645 SPH 1, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-2029.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: