MARTA Holds Public Hearings on Proposed Bus Service Changes

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold public hearings on proposed bus service modifications on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Clayton County Commission Chambers, Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the Decatur Library Auditorium, and Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Fulton County Assembly Hall. The following routes will be discussed:

Route 49: McDonough Boulevard; Route 50: Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway; Route 850: Carroll Heights/Fairburn Heights; Route 853: Collier Heights

MARTA representatives will be on hand for a community exchange session beginning at 6 p.m. followed by public hearings at 7 p.m.

MARTA regularly evaluates bus route performance including scheduling, on-time performance, ridership, and safety. Modifications were recommended based on feedback received from customers and the Authority’s service analysis.

All changes accepted by the MARTA Board of Directors will become effective April 13, 2019.

PUBLIC HEARING DETAILS:

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Clayton County Commission Chambers

112 Smith Street

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Community Exchange: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Public Hearing: 7 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Route 193

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Decatur Library Auditorium

215 Sycamore Street

Decatur, GA 30030

Community Exchange: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Public Hearing: 7 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Blue Line to Decatur Station; exit onto Church St. and continue one block east

Thursday, Jan. 24

Fulton County Assembly Hall

141 Pryor Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Community Exchange: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Public Hearing: 7 p.m.

Riding MARTA: Bus Routes 21, 42, and 55

