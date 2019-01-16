POLICE AUTHORITY OFFICER I

Internal / External

Part Time

(E002-19)

Posting Date: January 8, 2019

Reports To: District Director, Police Authority

Grade / Level: Non Union ($15.00 per hour)

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

Summary of Duties:

Campus Safety Officers perform specialized safety/ security activities including enforcement of college regulations, vehicular and foot patrol of college property. Under the direction of the shift supervisor, conducts preliminary investigations (gather evidence and obtain witnesses information, and submit written reports), answer calls and complaints and provide assistance to students, faculty and staff, including assisting with jump starting vehicles. Personal escorts, provides directions/ information, lock/unlock classroom doors, and perform other related duties as assigned. Issue parking violations and enforce the college’s parking procedures. Observes and reports unsafe equipment or areas on the campus. Assist in communication/ control center, monitoring CCTV, alarm system, access control, taking students ID cards, and assist with all other dispatch / communication duties as needed. Officers may also assist law enforcement officers in the performance of their legal duties, including the investigation and apprehension of suspects in criminal matters. Performs other work –related duties as requested.

Education:

Previous graduation from an accredited Police Training or a P.A. 330 accredited academy, and received a Police Officer training program, including receiving instruction on Use of Force policy. Bachelor Degree in criminal justice or related field preferred.

Experience

Previous Law Enforcement experience with an MCOLES Police agency or equivalent experience with P.A. 330 certified Police Agency. Ten (10) years of previous corporate security experience and an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice may be considered.

Additional Requirements:

Successful candidate must demonstrate ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing. Applicants are subject to a background check for criminal convictions; a drug/alcohol dependency test (medical) will be conducted as a condition of employment. Applicants are subject to a background check for criminal convictions; a drug/alcohol dependency test (medical) will be conducted as a condition of employment. Possession or ability to obtain a CPL license and must be currently P. A. 330 certified or eligible for P. A. 330 certification.

Please reference this staffing number on all documents: E002-19

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER M/F/H/V

Mail Resume to:

Wayne County Community College District,

Attention: Human Resources, 801 W. Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Or e-mail your resumes to: jobs@wcccd.edu

