The City of Atlanta and the Department of City Planning (DCP) have launched ATL Permit Navigator, a business development portal designed to streamline the City’s permitting process and provide an enhanced customer service experience. This innovative hub will help guide customers through complex projects such as, renovations and new business development. Additionally, this portal will help save time spent by the customer, navigating through zoning and building regulations, paying fees and obtaining licenses.

“Our administration is committed to increasing efficiency for our residents and businesses,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “We are constantly seeking new ways to make it easier to operate and thrive in Atlanta. The new ATL Permit Navigator provides world-class customer service that saves time and will enable individuals and commercial enterprises to move quickly through the permitting process and get back to the business of building Atlanta in a timely and productive fashion.”

By implementing a digital platform, customers may now engage with DCP 24-hours per day, 7-days per week.

“We are excited to bring ATL Permit Navigator to the City of Atlanta,” says Tim Keane, Commissioner of City Planning. “This tool is part of our continuous efforts to improve the citizen permitting experience. Bringing this information online and available at any time of day empowers users to feel comfortable and informed before navigating the permit process. It will also help to reduce their discovery process from weeks down to a few minutes.”

The City of Atlanta Launches ATL Permit Navigator was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

