Auditor/Senior Auditor

Internal Audit. Reporting to the Director of Internal Audit, the Senior Auditor performs and documents risk-based operational, financial, and compliance audits, and other projects independently to evaluate university governance, risk management, and control processes. Required: Bachelor’s degree, 1 year of auditing or related experience. For a complete list of requirements and to apply on-line please visit www.jobs.cmich.edu.

CMU is an AA/EO institution, providing equal opportunity to all persons, including minorities, females, veterans, and individuals with disabilities (see www.cmich.edu/ocrie).

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: