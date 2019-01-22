AUTOGLOW Presented By Ford Parties with a Purpose To Help Families

AutoGlow, presented by Ford Motor Company, shows continued community support by netting $240,000 for The Children’s Center. Over 900 guests enjoyed the gala at Ford Field in Detroit following Charity Preview.

“The children we serve continue to face tremendous challenges,” Debora Mathews, CEO of The Children’s Center, said. “Because of the proceeds generated from AutoGlow, we can provide life-changing programs for 7,500 children many of whom are struggling with mental and behavioral health challenges or experiencing trauma.”

AutoGlow was hosted by Lisa and Bill Ford and Kathy and Jim Hackett of Ford Motor Company. The Ford family has continually supported The Children’s Center since it was founded in 1929. Ford Motor Company has served as Presenting Sponsor of AutoGlow since its inception.

President of the Ford Motor Company Fund, Jim Vella remarked, “Ford is proud to have sponsored AutoGlow since its inception. Proceeds from this signature event give the families and children served by The Children’s Center the opportunities, tools and resources to realize their dreams.”

Enthusiasm for the event was evident in both ticket sales and corporate support which included several sponsors increasing their sponsorship level. They include Piston Group, Faurecia and Oakley Industries. Several new companies joined Ford Motor Company as AutoGlow sponsors this year. These include

Dickinson Wright PLLC and Gentherm.

AutoGlow’s theme “Dream Big” acknowledged that with the support of The Children’s Center services and professionals, many children are able to dream again. The evidence-based care helps rebuild hope for children who struggle with unimaginable difficulties.

Levy Restaurants delighted guests with an evening of unique dishes including Cajun Mahi Mahi and Herb Encrusted Tenderloin to heavenly desserts from Bon Bon Bon chocolates to a wall of donuts.

Following Charity Preview, AutoGlow guests donned slippers and danced the night away. Thanks to the generosity of Delta Air Lines, 10 guests took hometravel vouchers for flights good anywhere in the U.S.

Echoing the accolades and media awards at the 2019 North American International Auto Show were several new vehicles on display from Ford Motor Company and Lincoln Motor Company. Included were the 2019 Bullitt, the 2019 Raptor, the 2019 Nautilus and the 2019 Continental.

