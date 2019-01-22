BeScene Featured Event: “The Suffragette’s Ball”

An evening of historical celebration, in honor of the 100th Anniversary of Michigan’s ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The Detroit Yacht Club

Detroit, Michigan

March 9th, 2019, 6:30pm – Midnight

The Detroit History Club is proud to host the 100th Anniversary celebration of Michigan’s ratification of the 19th Amendment. When it went into effect in 1920, women across America were granted the right to vote. In celebration of this historic event, The Detroit History Club has secured the entirety of The Detroit Yacht Club to celebrate and party in style. Themed outfits are encouraged as a twenty-piece band helps us ring in the Women’s vote. A four-course

dinner, made to historically accurate menus will be served with a premium open bar. Guests will have the opportunity to take part in a night-long scavenger hunt across the full 22,500 sq. foot historic building, solving clues about women’s history in Michigan. A class on cigar rolling will be taught, as a nod to the city’s tobacco-rich past, and its legacy with women workers. A portion of the proceeds of this event will be donated to The League of Women Voters Foundation, which helps teach young women the power of their vote.

This evening is designed to be a fully immersive experience, a living ghost of a legendary night, the reincarnation of a singular memory; rich in fantasy, history, and all things Detroit. Guests are required to dress for the occasion in full 1919 glamour. Brave women of Detroit, drape yourself with family jewels, wrap yourself in the colors of our cause, and perhaps tuck a forget-me-not or lily into your hair. Fine gentleman, don your tuxedos or dark suits and loop a ribbon for women’s rights into your buttonhole, a corsage at your breast, or a necktie in honor of the day. Let the thrift store, vintage shops, and your grandparents’ closet guide you.

Tickets for the Suffragette’s Ball can be purchased at Detroithistoryclub.com

