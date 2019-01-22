In celebration of African American History Month, Cricket Wireless announces the launch of its Cricket Cares Capital Grant contest to give entrepreneurs the opportunity to win one of three cash prizes to invest and grow their small business.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of many communities across the country, providing goods, services and jobs that positively impact customers where they live, work and play,” said George Cleveland, vice president of channel operations, Cricket Wireless. “With the launch of our Cricket Cares Capital Grant contest, we hope to help three entrepreneurs grow their business and alleviate some of the challenges they face when applying for funding.”

Online submissions are being accepted now through Feb. 8, 2019 at 11:59 pm. Entrants will provide details about their business and its engagement with the local community. All entries will be reviewed and evaluated based on criteria and narrowed down to three finalists.

The contest is open to residents of Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Memphis, Miami, New York, St. Louis and Washington, DC.

Finalists will be announced in mid-February and could win one of three prizes:

1st Place: $25,000, Free Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone with 1 year of Cricket Wireless Unlimited service

2nd Place: $10,000, Free Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone with six months of Cricket Wireless Unlimited service

3rd Place: $5,000, Free Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone with three months of Cricket Wireless Unlimited service

The finalists will record a video describing why they deserve the grant, which will be placed on Cricket’s YouTube channel for public “voting” via Likes and Shares.

For more information, visit http://cricketwireless.mediaroom.com/cricketcares and follow the conversation via social media using #CricketNation.

Cricket Wireless Celebrates African American History Month with Launch of Small Business Capital Grant Contest in 15 Cities was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

